It was during her time working for a healthcare software company in the United Kingdom that she realised her passion was caring for others.

This prompted her decision to pursue nursing on returning to New Zealand in 2020.

“I’ve always been the person in my family who helps when someone’s sick,” she said.

“Pursuing nursing felt like the natural next step.”

At 31, Hughes found her transition back to tertiary study supported by EIT’s introductory NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Hauora) programme.

Throughout her Bachelor of Nursing, Hughes found support networks among lecturers and fellow students crucial to her success.

“We had a very supportive cohort,” she said.

“The connections we made helped us get through tough times, particularly during Cyclone Gabrielle, when studying became especially challenging.”

Now employed in the Acute Assessment Unit at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Hughes said she is thriving in the fast-paced environment and enjoys the dynamic nature of acute care nursing.

Hughes will deliver her valedictory speech at one of two graduation ceremonies for EIT Hawke’s Bay at the Napier Municipal Theatre on Friday, April 11.

Hughes plans to celebrate her achievement with family and friends at the graduation ceremony.

“I’m proud to represent the Bachelor of Nursing and excited for what’s ahead,” she said.

Katie Rongonui, assistant head of School of Nursing, said Hughes had not only achieved academic excellence during her time in the Bachelor of Nursing, but had inspired and encouraged others to become a registered nurse, with her positive outlook and determination.

“Kayla’s outstanding achievements and attributes will no doubt carry her into a successful career in nursing, providing excellence in the delivery of care for patients and their whānau,” Rongonui said.