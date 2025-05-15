Steve McKinnon, who can no longer sleep without pills, now starts his mornings with about eight different medicines – a daily reminder of the battle he’s fighting both physically and emotionally. Photo / Rafaella Melo
Steve McKinnon faced a 14-month delay for a colonoscopy, leading to a stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis.
The delay forced the McKinnons to close their business, leaving them financially strained.
Health NZ has acknowledged the delay and is reviewing systems, citing a shortage of specialists nationwide.
Health NZ has apologised to a well-known Hawke’s Bay car dealer after lengthy delays for a colonoscopy caused unidentified cancer in his bowel to evolve to stage 3, forcing him to retire to go through treatment.
When 75-year-old Steve McKinnon, who ran Beresford Auto Sales in Heretaunga St in Hastingsuntil April, first sought medical help for persistent diarrhoea early last year, he had no idea it would be the start of a painful and costly journey through New Zealand’s public health system.
After initially being told he would soon receive a colonoscopy, Steve and his wife, Lynette McKinnon – who live together in Havelock North – spent months chasing the hospital for updates, only to be repeatedly told he remained on the waiting list.
Lynette said it took about 14 months, two urgent GP referrals and desperate phone calls before Steve finally underwent the procedure and received a devastating diagnosis: stage 3 bowel cancer.
“They said, we had ‘slipped through the system somehow’, and we were ‘not prioritised right’,” Lynette told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“They did confirm that it should have been done within 45 days instead of [more than] 365 days.”
By the time of his diagnosis in March 2025, Steve’s health had deteriorated significantly.
“We are working hard to meet this need by recruiting more.
“Budget 2024 saw the health system receive a significant funding boost to support frontline health services. This financial year we’ll receive around $28 billion in government funding to enable our work in delivering better health outcomes for all New Zealanders.”
Steve, who can no longer sleep without pills, now starts his mornings with about eight different medicines – a daily reminder of the battle he’s fighting both physically and emotionally.
“The stress is not helping Steve. It’s making him sicker,” Lynette says.
Her own battle with cancer, just six months before Steve’s diagnosis, had added another layer of strain.
She said they barely had time to breathe after she completed treatment for breast cancer in November 2023.
Emotionally and financially struggling, the pair say they want to speak out – not only for themselves, but also for others who may not have the support or perseverance to fight the system.
“I’m not the only one,” Steve says.
“I just hope that somebody of some note can actually get the message that things aren’t right out there ... and do something about it.”
Now, with his treatment schedule to start in about two weeks, Steve, who was once a golfer and a passionate traveller, said he would love to be able to play a round or take a trip with Lynette again.
But more than anything, his greatest wish is simple.
“I just hope I can get over this and live a little bit longer.”