Car dealer loses his business after bowel cancer spreads during year-long colonoscopy delay

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Steve McKinnon, who can no longer sleep without pills, now starts his mornings with about eight different medicines – a daily reminder of the battle he’s fighting both physically and emotionally. Photo / Rafaella Melo

  • Steve McKinnon faced a 14-month delay for a colonoscopy, leading to a stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis.
  • The delay forced the McKinnons to close their business, leaving them financially strained.
  • Health NZ has acknowledged the delay and is reviewing systems, citing a shortage of specialists nationwide.

Health NZ has apologised to a well-known Hawke’s Bay car dealer after lengthy delays for a colonoscopy caused unidentified cancer in his bowel to evolve to stage 3, forcing him to retire to go through treatment.

When 75-year-old Steve McKinnon, who ran Beresford Auto Sales in Heretaunga St in Hastings

Save

