Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cape Kidnappers: Exclusive overland Rangaiika coastline tours now open to public

Hawkes Bay Today
By Eva Kershaw
3 mins to read
Te Kauwae-a-Māui Cape Kidnappers gannet colony is the largest in Aotearoa, with about 20,000 birds. Photo / Eva Kershaw

Te Kauwae-a-Māui Cape Kidnappers gannet colony is the largest in Aotearoa, with about 20,000 birds. Photo / Eva Kershaw

After 11 years taking exclusive tours of The Farm and coastline at Cape Kidnappers, Fox and Amy Nilsson are now offering the opportunity to the public.

Partnered with Rosewood Cape Kidnappers lodge, the Nilssons offer the only overland tours of the area which go right down to Rangaiika coastline – using side-by-side vehicles to navigate steep terrain.

Until now, these tours were available only to guests at the lodge where rooms start from about $2500 per night.

“Why not give it to locals as well?” Amy said. “It’s such a great thing that the lodge were receptive to the idea of us offering the tour to the public.”

She explained that with tight restrictions on vehicle access along the beach to Rangaiika, “unless you’re a local and you’ve got a boat, or you make the pilgrimage around from Whakapau Bluff and walk, the access to that area is a little more protected”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The bay at Rangaiika is home to puapua (flat rock). Photo / Amy Nilsson
The bay at Rangaiika is home to puapua (flat rock). Photo / Amy Nilsson

The tour begins at the Rosewood Lodge, within the predator-proof fence of Aotearoa’s largest privately owned and funded ‘mainland island’ conservation project.

From there, the tour heads through the ‘rough block’ – two dry river beds winding through 200 hectares of untouched native bush which Amy said is “some of the oldest kanuka forest in New Zealand”.

The vehicles then pop up over the hill at the top of the farm before dropping down to overlook Rangaiika – a reserve bordering the sea with sand dunes, a lagoon and papa volcanic rock.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local man Levi Walford, who often crosses paths with the Nilssons and shares an appreciation for the area, said, “There are many culturally rich layers at Rangaiika which can be seen and felt when you’re there.”

The view over the area is one which Amy said “never gets old”.

“Guests that stay at the lodge have been on some pretty incredible experiences. They’ve been to Antarctica, they’ve been to Iceland, they’ve been on safari in Africa, and still they’ll stand looking out on to Rangaiika and they’re just blown away.

The view over the area is one which “never gets old”. Photo / Eva Kershaw
The view over the area is one which “never gets old”. Photo / Eva Kershaw

“It makes you realise; I think it’s something pretty amazing that we have.”

Leading down to the beach are steep hillside tracks. “You wouldn’t really want to be in any other vehicle … because it’s just a rollercoaster ride down.

“Geographically it’s pretty crazy out there.”

Tour guests receive a picnic lunch on the beach with champagne.

The tour then heads back up the hill to one of four Te Kauwae-a-Māui gannet nesting spots, taking about three hours.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today