Te Kauwae-a-Māui Cape Kidnappers gannet colony is the largest in Aotearoa, with about 20,000 birds. Photo / Eva Kershaw

After 11 years taking exclusive tours of The Farm and coastline at Cape Kidnappers, Fox and Amy Nilsson are now offering the opportunity to the public.

Partnered with Rosewood Cape Kidnappers lodge, the Nilssons offer the only overland tours of the area which go right down to Rangaiika coastline – using side-by-side vehicles to navigate steep terrain.

Until now, these tours were available only to guests at the lodge where rooms start from about $2500 per night.

“Why not give it to locals as well?” Amy said. “It’s such a great thing that the lodge were receptive to the idea of us offering the tour to the public.”

She explained that with tight restrictions on vehicle access along the beach to Rangaiika, “unless you’re a local and you’ve got a boat, or you make the pilgrimage around from Whakapau Bluff and walk, the access to that area is a little more protected”.