Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny view: Wide range of Kiwis facing financial difficulties

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
6 mins to read
If you are having financial trouble, Nick Stewart says it's best to ask for help sooner rather than later. Photo / Supplied

If you are having financial trouble, Nick Stewart says it's best to ask for help sooner rather than later. Photo / Supplied

When the subheading for the report reads “Increased credit activity and arrears point to challenging 2023 ahead”, you know the data isn’t going to be good news.

To sum up the report: new mortgage lending

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today