Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Teach your children about finance for a better future

Hawkes Bay Today
By Taraia Robin
4 mins to read
If you give your children an allowance, you should be encouraging them to portion it out into ‘piggybanks’ for items like “spend”, “share” and “save”.

If you give your children an allowance, you should be encouraging them to portion it out into ‘piggybanks’ for items like “spend”, “share” and “save”.

OPINION

The best things in life are free and one of the best things you can do for your children is prepare them for adulthood by teaching them about money.

For little more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today