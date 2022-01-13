Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Crucial moments shape your financial future

6 minutes to read
Taking care of your finances today will help you in the future. Photo / File

Taking care of your finances today will help you in the future. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart

When life changes, money changes. And when money changes, life changes.

Transitions in life aren't just inevitable. They're constant. These crucial moments of transition may shape your entire future.

1. Retirement
Retirement is one of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.