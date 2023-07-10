Gladys Lewer looks forward to her visits from Benson. Photo / Leanne Warr

Gladys Lewer recalls having pets growing up.

“I had three or four dogs when I was young,” she says.

The animal lover grew up in Gisborne, but moved to Rahiri Retirement Village (now known as Rahiri Lifecare) in Dannevirke “quite a while” ago.

Like many of the residents in the village, Gladys looks forward to Thursdays when they all get a visit from Benson, a golden labrador.

She says it’s the highlight of her week.

“I live for Thursdays.”

Benson is part of Canine Friends Pet Therapy, an organisation that is a network of people from around New Zealand who share their dogs with rest homes and hospitals.

Chris Partridge, who is the liaison officer for Central Hawke’s Bay, says there is scientific research into pet therapy that found that it helps lower blood pressure and boosts endorphins, a chemical or hormone that can help with pain or stress relief and improve well-being.

“It’s very rewarding,” she says, especially when she sees the residents’ faces light up at seeing Benson.

As a puppy, Benson got into all sorts of mischief but at six he’s quieter and appears happy to receive pats and cuddles from the residents.

Canine Friends website states that its founder, dog breeder Eileen Curry, started it more than 30 years ago.

She was working with the SPCA when an elderly lady had to bring her dog in – she was going into care and wasn’t allowed her dog with her.

Eileen offered to help the lady by bringing one of her own dogs to visit and soon realised there was potential to help others in similar situations, which led to Canine Friends.

She was given a Civic Award by Hutt City for her work.

Canine Friends has about 800 members nationwide.