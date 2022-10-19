Walk, run, bike, swim, skip ... complete a marathon in November, get active, and help cancer patients in your community.

Marathon in a Month is a fundraiser for cancer support, at the same time encouraging the community to get active.

Next month, the Hawke's Bay community is encouraged to push the limits to raise funds for the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society.

Walk, run, bike, swim, skip ... complete a marathon in November, get active, and help cancer patients in your community. It only takes 1.4km each day. This is an interactive and easy fundraising event to get involved at your speed, your way.

"The idea of completing a marathon in one go can be a daunting feat for anybody who doesn't engage in marathons regularly," says a representative of the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society fundraising team.

"Marathon in a Month is a great way to encourage people to increase their physical activity by a small amount each day, so that by the end of the month they will have completed the distance of a marathon.

"Robert Butler said it best when he said, 'If exercise could be packaged in a pill, it would be the single most widely prescribed and beneficial medicine in the nation'."

By joining the Cancer Society team, your support will ensure that the 71 New Zealanders a day who are diagnosed with cancer will not go through it alone.

"Marathon in a Month is a great initiative to fund our services, while also improving the health of our community."

The Cancer Society provides free support services to people and their whanau affected by cancer. Fundraising is vital for this work and, by being part of Marathon in a Month, you can help support the services across the Hawke's Bay region. Register online at www.marathoninamonth.org.nz.