By Annabel Reid

Sorry to be the bearer of sad festive news, but if you’re thinking of visiting Shine Falls this summer, sadly, you can’t.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) said extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has closed the track leading to the 58-metre waterfall, the highest in the region.

Just over an hour’s drive north of Napier, on the Boundary Stream, the track weaves beneath limestone cliffs and through farmland to the bushline.

Due to cyclone damage, the gem that is Shine Falls is out of bounds this summer. Photo / NZME

After about 30 minutes of walking and several teasing glimpses of the falls, a spectacular bowl is revealed.

The waterfall cascades across the sheer limestone face, dropping into a picturesque pool.

Unlike many of the North Island’s waterfalls, the water is clear and inviting, and if you’re not squeamish about eels, it’s usually a great place for a dip.

DoC acting operations manager Kath Houkamau said: “Recovery efforts are ongoing and DoC is grateful for the community’s understanding while we get our special places back in action.”

While some popular tracks are closed, Bell Rock is open for the summer. Photo / Paul Taylor

Houkamau knows sites such as Shine Falls are special to locals and visitors, but DoC is “not willing to risk anyone’s safety, so we will be taking the time needed to make sure sites are safe for visitors to enjoy”.

If you are still keen on a walk from the Boundary Stream, head to nearby Bell Rock, which is open for the summer.

The walk follows a three-hour loop track, starting with a steep walk through lush native bush.

After half an hour, you emerge on a farm near the peak of the ridge. It’s then another 45 minutes walking up and down rolling hills on the Mangaharuru Range, before nearing the top.

A series of enormous rocks clinging to the side of a cliff will greet you and you can overlook the vast hinterland below.

The rock formations were once part of the seafloor and are made up of sediment and seashells.

They are open to walk on but don’t go near the edge because there are dangerous drop-offs.

DoC said “extreme care” is required and children must be supervised.

Returning down the ridgeline is less steep and you will pass the edge of an extensive predator-proof fence.

Millions of seabirds once called the Maungaharuru Range home. Significant conservation efforts by hapū and DoC created this to be a “mainland island”, one of five in New Zealand.

This is to restore biodiversity, and to reintroduce native species.

The area now has kiwi, the North Island kokako, kākā, kakariki and weta.

Hawke’s Bay Today is running a series of articles called ‘Can I go to...’ to help people decide if they should go to popular summer spots after the cyclone. If you have a place you would like to be featured, email us at news@hbtoday.co.nz