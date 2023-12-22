Its floors have been coated in a knee-deep sea of mud, but locals say the Tangoio Marae protected its people from the impacts of the storm. Video / Mike Scott

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle means you won’t be able to visit the two closest waterfalls to Napier this summer - Tāngōio and Te Ana Falls.

Hawke’s Bay Department of Conservation said as of December the falls, on a track off State Highway 2 just before the Devil’s Elbow, were “unsafe due to flooding damage, slips, and tree falls”.

“Efforts are underway to remove damaged assets and re-evaluate the future of this site.”

Don’t head farther north to White Pine Bush, either. Hawke’s Bay DoC says this is also closed for the summer. Shine Falls is also closed, while Bell Rock walk is open.

“White Pine Bush is closed to complete work upgrades and secure bridge placements. Do not enter this site.”

Tāngōio Falls, north of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Before the cyclone, Tāngōio and Te Ana Falls walkers followed an easy track suitable for all kinds of travellers and families.

Popular swimming spot Te Ana Falls was a 15-minute walk from the carpark, with Tāngōio Falls a little farther ahead.

Te Ana Falls might be easier to reach and easier to swim in, but Tāngōio Falls looks particularly spectacular during rainfall.

The bridge to the Tāngōio and Te Ana Falls washed away during the floods. Photo / Warren Buckland

A little farther up, White Pine Bush Reserve walk was, before the cyclone, an easy 30-minute round walk.

There were options of a shorter 800m loop and a longer 1.6km loop. The kahikatea (white pine) were impressive, the main attraction being an 800-year-old tree on the longer loop track.

