Frances Rookes (left), Esther Bunnings and Ron Epskamp of Exhibitions Gallery Wellington, with Catherine Daniels on opening night at CAN.

October is a busy and vibrant time for the arts in Hawke’s Bay, and Creative Arts Napier is no exception.

With the HB Arts Festival about to start and the 2023 Art Trail taking place over the weekend, an awesome Magic Beans event outside CAN on Sunday, October 15, we also have a powerful and poignant exhibition installed in our Main and Small galleries until October 26.

The Secret Keeper, brought to Hawke’s Bay by gifted sculptor Catherine Daniels, tells the story of childhood abuse, the resulting trauma and how she began her healing journey creating her “girls”.

With these incredible sculptures alongside stunning art by her supporting artists, she is determined to shine a light on this awful subject and provide a safe space for other victims to let go of pain, and reflect on their journeys.

Creative Arts Napier general manager Tania Wright.

Catherine’s “girls” are haunting and beautifully sculpted, surrounded by award-winning photographer Esther Bunning’s huge framed artworks that capture the essence of the exhibition — a stunning collection and a perfect example of how art can be a powerful healing tool. Special guest artist Frances Rookes has joined Catherine and Esther for the Napier exhibition, bringing her delicate and brightly structured textile copper pieces that examine the perils of eating disorders.

While marketing her exhibition, Catherine is often met with a polite “no thank you”, but with her determined passion to destigmatise the victims of this crime and bring about healing, along with her incredible talent, she continues to achieve groundbreaking results in this often-hidden space of childhood trauma by starting the important conversations needed to help others navigate their own journeys of healing through childhood trauma, parental neglect, sexual abuse, eating disorders and mental health issues.

In association with Creative Communities NZ, Exhibitions Gallery of Fine Art in Wellington and the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival, Catherine will be in residence sculpting at Creative Arts Napier until October 26. Everyone is welcome and entry is free.

The new CAN Hastings Street Gallery is bursting with the bright and bold works of adored Hawke’s Bay artist and friend Dali Susanto.

Dali Susanto works in the new CAN Hastings Street Gallery at The Pottery Experience.

Situated at the front of the awesome The Pottery Experience at 18 Hastings St, pop in and check out what’s happening and for sale in our new space. The CAN Hastings Street Gallery will feature new artists and exhibitions regularly.

The highly anticipated HB Arts Trail is taking place on October 14-15, get your maps and your friends and create your own unique trail through the studios of some of our top local artists.

Look out for the big yellow Art Trail signs — you can collect your maps from us at CAN, or download one from the HB Art Trail website, pair this with your HB Art Guide and you’re good to go.

There will even be demonstrations happening over the weekend, check out the website for all the details. www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz.

CAN is excited to announce another awesome new addition to our space. The amazing Magic Beans crew, sponsored by Yates, Mitre 10 and Bio Rich, are going to be busy creating a community garden outside the gallery.

Pop along on Sunday, October 15 to see the Beanies in action. Bring the family along to have a go at planting a seedling to take home, enjoy face painting, live music and a good old sausage sizzle.

The new gardens will be maintained by the legends behind this wonderful project to provide fresh food and “planty” inspiration to our creative community