Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Camberley carved out of growing Hastings suburb - Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read

W Lynch & Son’s store – established in 1905 on the corner of Pakowhai Road and Omahu Rd, until the 1970s. It is now the area occupied by Bay Ford. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank

W Lynch & Son’s store – established in 1905 on the corner of Pakowhai Road and Omahu Rd, until the 1970s. It is now the area occupied by Bay Ford. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank

Opinion

Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

Stortford Lodge is not an official suburb of Hastings, but was commonly referred to as a secondary business area of Hastings.

It was the invention of William Stock at around 1885.

My research indicates that William named Stortford Lodge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today