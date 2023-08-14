Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel; the pair known as Cam and Sam are bringing their award-winning show to Napier’s Portside bar.

Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel; the pair known as Cam and Sam are bringing their award-winning show to Napier’s Portside bar.

It’s time for Hawke’s Bay to sing away the winter blues with Cam Crawford and Sam Hyde, best known as Cam and Sam, who are bringing their award-winning hit tribute show “Elton John vs Billy Joel”, to the Bay complete with grand pianos, memorable costumes and a number of iconic songs.

Over the past year, Cam and Sam have been wowing audiences nationwide with a string of sell-out performances with their “Elton John vs Billy Joel” piano battle.

They debuted the wildly successful show in 2022 at The Eat, Drink Play Festival, where they won the award for Best in Play. They haven’t looked back since.

The duelling piano show is set to hit Napier’s Portside bar on September 22.

Cam said the pair got the idea for their show from a tour Sir Elton John and Billy Joel did a few years ago, called Face to Face, in which the prominent singer-songwriters co-performed some of their hit songs and harmonised with each other.

Sam Hyde as Elton John and Cam Crawford as Billy Joel, ready to bring the party to Hawke’s Bay with an epic piano battle.

Cam and Sam have been playing the piano since the age of 4 or 5.

“It’s just a logical thing to do when you’re a piano player is learn Billy Joel and Elton John songs, so we got together and decided this was a great show to get out there and do,” Cam said.

When asked whether he favoured Elton John or Billy Joel growing up, Cam joked, “For this show I’m playing Billy Joel, so for me, it’s Billy Joel you know, Elton John, he’s alright.”

He laughed before continuing on to say they are both “huge artists”.

“For me, they are both quite different, Billy Joel has more of a rock and roll sensibility, he was brought up on the American Jazz scene as well and is kind of soulful, with lots and lots of different notes going on.

The Battle of all piano battles sees Sam and Cam take on Elton John and Billy Joel in an iconic sing-off.

“Whereas Elton John is a pop king, his songs are just right up there, amazing pop songs; however, they are both incredible artists.”

Napier’s Portside bar was one of the first places the duo performed at.

“We had a great response and were asked to come back so we figured yeah let’s go back and put another show on in Napier,” Cam said.

“I love spending time in Napier, it’s a great spot, we have a lot of friends there and our shows are always well received.”

The pair plan to spend some time walking along Napier’s beaches, checking out a few coffee spots and Sam wants to check out some of Hawke’s Bay’s wineries.

Cam and Sam are excited to perform their show in the pub gig setting because it’s a different feel from playing in theatres.

“The pub gives off the sense of being a bit more intimate. We tend to play a few more of the bangers and people get up and dance and it’s more of a party. In theatres where the crowd is larger and seated we tend to play more of the ballads and intricate songs,” Cam said.

“I think it’s just a really good night out, come and see two guys on two grand pianos just going for it singing and playing these songs, it is going to be a fun night.

“The show is going to be “a good blow out and you guys [Hawke’s Bay] definitely need a blowout. You have had a rough time, so it’s good for us to be able to head up and bring the party.”

Tickets for the Elton John vs Billy Joel Tribute at Portside Bar on September 22 are available at Eventfinda.

Giveaway:

Hawke’s Bay community papers are lucky to have two double passes to giveaway. One to a Napier Courier reader and the other to a Hastings Leader reader.

To enter the competition email hbcommunities@nzme.co.nz and tell us which paper you read and who is the better icon, Sir Elton John or Billy Joel, and why you believe that. One entry per person. Please include a daytime phone number. Entries close on September 1.

By emailing to enter this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at: https://www.nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/







