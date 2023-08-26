Callum McNiel offered Bruce Harvey the etched glass artwork to help with fundraising for Carson's surgery. Photo / Leanne Warr

Callum McNiel offered Bruce Harvey the etched glass artwork to help with fundraising for Carson's surgery. Photo / Leanne Warr

Callum McNiel wanted to help out after he heard about Carson Harvey’s need for major surgery.

So he donated a glass etching of a stag for Callum’s father Bruce to either auction off, raffle or sell.

Carson, 17, is awaiting word for surgery for an arteriovenous malformation, but the trouble is, the operation he needs can only be done in London.

It will also mean Carson and his parents have to stay in London for a while so Carson can have two surgeries, three months apart.

So the family is raising money not only for the surgery, but also to help them with expenses for the time they are away.

Bruce says Carson is doing okay and is taking things one day at a time.

Bruce, who works at HeatRite in Pahīatua, welcomes suggestions from the community and can be contacted at the HeatRite store.