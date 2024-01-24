Almost a year after the devastating floods bought on by Cyclone Gabrielle a church has been reborn. Eskdale Church hosted it's first service carol singing since being inundated with flood water and silt. Video / Warren Buckland

Growers recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle can expect a call from Callum Ross this year.

Ross has been appointed to a leading role to help fruit growers across Hawke’s Bay, as the horticulture and viticulture industry moves on from last February’s cyclone and looks to the future.

Ross officially starts as the new Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers’ Association chief executive on Monday and has a plan to hit the ground running. That includes meeting with members.

“I’m someone who is really keen to give one-on-one support,” he said.

“I am targeting meeting with two growers a week for the rest of the year and we have about 100 members.

“I would like to meet every single one, and any new members, and understand what their issues are.”

He said the association, which turns 125 this year, had recently supported 65 growers around the region with a $6000 grant to help them with their recovery, thanks to funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Ross worked at apple company Rockit Global for seven years prior to taking up the new role, including in senior leadership roles and innovation.

He has a background in industrial design and engineering and said he has a particular passion for innovation.

Ross also sits on a couple of boards and is the chairman of the Horticulture Advisory Group (HAG).

New Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers' Association CEO Callum Ross has some fresh ideas to help the industry. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said there was a lot of high-tech innovation going on in Hawke’s Bay horticulture and he wanted to let more growers know about it and promote it - ranging from projects reducing water usage to auto-picking robotics.

He said the core aim of the association was to “protect, foster, and promote” growers and he wanted to “extend that”.

“[I want to] really push for better returns for growers - bringing in innovation and sustainability is key in that - and look for some alternatives for bridging that gap with consumers.”

By bridging the gap, he means making it easier for growers to sell to consumers, without having to go through middlemen like supermarkets.

“There is a shift, and companies like Wonky that are doing stuff for growers, selling second-grade type of fruit to consumers and working for growers.”

Callum Ross next to a future orchard planting (FOP) system at Hastings orchard Coldstream, alongside grower Jayne Shearer. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said showing younger people the appeal of working in the fruit-growing industry was another focus.

”I think there is this mentality that it is just picking apples and it is hot.

“But there is a whole lot of tech stuff there, and it is moving really quickly and it is local and it is Hawke’s Bay.

“I really want to push to get those younger people [into the industry].”

Dean Smith recently finished up as general manager of the fruitgrowers’ association, after a successful two-year stint.