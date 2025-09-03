Auctioneer Brayden Coldicutt with the $2200 block of butter at the Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction in Te Awanga.
A 500g block of unsalted butter, the same kind that has outraged Kiwis with its $10 supermarket price, has been sold for $2200 for charity and is now likely destined for a banana cake.
The quirky bid at Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction potentially sets a record forthe most expensive butter ever sold in New Zealand.
It was the final lot at the second annual charity auction at the vineyard in Te Awanga on Saturday, where more than $60,000 was raised for Family Vip Services, providers of the Hastings and Napier Women’s Refuges.
The auctioneer on the night was Harcourts Hawke’s Bay’s Brayden Coldicutt and the winning bidder was Peter Gerbes, managing director at Colourcraft, one of the platinum partners of the event.
“We bid for the butter to show support for the cause, and to give back to such an important service, more than anything else,” Gerbes said.
“As for the butter, we’re not 100% sure what it’ll become yet … maybe a banana cake. To be decided."
The butter was added as a bonus after 12 major live auction lots, and the extra item sparked “excitement” around the room, with multiple bids placed for that item, turning a pantry staple into a symbol of generosity.
“It’s never about the value of the item, it’s about the donation,” Gerbes says.
Other highlights included $10,000 for a catered lunch at Kopanga Homestead.
This year’s gala more than doubled the fundraising total of its first edition, which drew 90 guests. More than 200 people attended Saturday’s sold-out event.
Julie Hart, business manager of Family Vip Services, said the night’s success showed the community’s commitment to helping those affected by family violence.
“We are so grateful for the incredible support, from our auction donors and sponsors to everyone who attended,” she said.
Last year, Hastings and Napier Women’s Refuges supported more than 1000 referrals and provided over 2000 safe bed nights. Funds raised will go directly to crisis accommodation, advocacy and long-term support for local women, men and children affected by family violence.