Auctioneer Brayden Coldicutt with the $2200 block of butter at the Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction in Te Awanga.

Auctioneer Brayden Coldicutt with the $2200 block of butter at the Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction in Te Awanga.

A 500g block of unsalted butter, the same kind that has outraged Kiwis with its $10 supermarket price, has been sold for $2200 for charity and is now likely destined for a banana cake.

The quirky bid at Elephant Hill Gala Dinner & Charity Auction potentially sets a record for the most expensive butter ever sold in New Zealand.

It was the final lot at the second annual charity auction at the vineyard in Te Awanga on Saturday, where more than $60,000 was raised for Family Vip Services, providers of the Hastings and Napier Women’s Refuges.

The auctioneer on the night was Harcourts Hawke’s Bay’s Brayden Coldicutt and the winning bidder was Peter Gerbes, managing director at Colourcraft, one of the platinum partners of the event.

“We bid for the butter to show support for the cause, and to give back to such an important service, more than anything else,” Gerbes said.