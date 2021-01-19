Businesses and homes in Waipukurau affected by water main break

Workers try to identify a water main break in Waipukurau. Photo / Rachel Wise

A number of business and residential properties were affected by a water main break in Waipukurau on Wednesday morning.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council said the break, which occurred about 9.50am on Wednesday, impacted business on Ruataniwha St and surrounding areas.

Russell St, Francis Drake St, River Tce, Peel St, Marlborough St, Bogle Brothers Esp, Northumberland St, Bedford Tce, Wellington Rd and South Service Lne were also affected.

A CHBDC spokeswoman said those in the impact areas will experience a drop in water pressure while their team work to repair the break.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," she said.