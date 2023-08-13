Te Tahua o Rangitāne staff (left to right): Dallas McGuckin, Shaun Lines, Marlize de Kock.

Te Tahua o Rangitāne Limited is the economic development and housing unit for Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. With an appetite for growth and a keen awareness that the long-term well-being of whānau within our rohe is dependent on a thriving business sector, Te Tahua looks to support innovation and fresh thinking, working alongside local partners.

“During the last 18 months, Te Tahua has hosted a range of free business start-up workshops under the Kia Puāwai brand,” says general manager Shaun Lines. “We have started to identify entrepreneurial whānau across the district who are wanting to start their own business, activate a side hustle or who just want to put additional money on the table each week.”

“The high cost of living has been a motivator for many, but it is increasingly the case that we are seeing whānau wanting to balance their lives by monetising a passion/hobby by starting a business and driving this alongside their main employment until the venture reaches the scale where it can sustain a wage.”

According to Statistics NZ, around 7 per cent of the New Zealand workforce have more than one job (a little over 200,000 people), and this number has been increasing as we see internet and home-based businesses start to gather in scale and diversity.

“There are significantly more of these home-based businesses”, according to Brad Olsen from Infometrics, “as people often do not consider their hobbies to be a business even if it is turning over $50,000.”

“An example of a growing sector was the recent Rangitāne Matariki Arts Exhibition held at the Rinitawa Gallery in Woodville. This provided an opportunity for Māori artists to showcase their works, selling their art, with the gallery reporting excellent visitor numbers,” says Shaun. “Capitalising on our local creativity and innovation provides a very real opportunity to sell our region’s appeal and celebrate our diversity.”

“The ability to access markets is now easier than ever, with social media networks and online platforms providing an audience for truly good ideas quickly and at a low cost. For those with a specific interest, it is easier than ever to develop a niche market given how good social media and digital technology is at finding specific interest,” according to Te Tahua o Rangitāne chairman Aaron Karena.

“The transition happening across our traditional farming sectors, along with the likely impacts of AI (artificial intelligence) and climate change, which will transform our business sector and provide many aspiring business owners with opportunities that were unheard of five years ago.” Now might be the time to try out that new venture.

The next series of Kia Puāwai business start-up workshops starts on Monday, August 28 and will run from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Rangitāne Business Hub, 91 High Street, Dannevirke. Facilitated by local professionals, the four-week series will cover business planning, finance and accounting, keeping it legal and marketing.

Register now for these free workshops. Phone Marlize on 027 407 8489, or email operations@tetahua.co.nz.