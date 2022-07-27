Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Burial price hike ahead of Napier cemetery expansion

3 minutes to read
Groundworks are underway to expand Western Hills Cemetery. Photo / Warren Buckland

Groundworks are underway to expand Western Hills Cemetery. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A 1000-plot expansion at a Napier cemetery is one of the reasons behind a hike in burial prices, according to Napier City Council.

A recent study released by the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.