“Budget 2025 invests $164 million over four years to expand urgent and after-hours services across the country – including extended services in Wairoa to help more people access care without long waits or travel."

Napier MP Katie Nimon.

As part of the investment, an extended after-hours service had been identified for Wairoa.

“The new and improved services will be introduced over the next two years, alongside continued support for existing providers and targeted improvements to rural access.

“Today’s announcement builds on the Government’s recent decision to invest in an enhanced overnight urgent care service for the Napier community, which means the people of Napier can get faster care closer to home,” Nimon said.

Brown said the funding was in addition to the last Budget’s cost-pressure uplift. Then, the Government had announced it would be increasing the health budget with a cumulative $16.68 billion over the next three Budgets.

Additional pieces of that spend are dropped into the health system each Budget, so while the funding is technically new this year, the public was told it was coming last year.

This Budget invests $164m over the four-year forecast period into urgent and after-hours care nationwide.

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the investments would improve healthcare for people living in rural and remote communities.

“Access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote communities.”

Where the investment will go:

Key Budget 2025 initiatives for the Central region include: