Access to urgent and after-hours healthcare is being expanded across the country, including in Wairoa, as part of Budget 2025 to deliver faster, more accessible urgent care closer to home, Napier MP Katie Nimon says.
The news is part of a pre-Budget announcement on a blitz of investment in urgent care across the country.
Speaking from Botany this afternoon, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown detailed new 24/7 urgent care services in Counties Manukau, Tauranga, Whangārei, Palmerston North and Dunedin, and new daytime urgent care services in Lower Hutt, Invercargill and Timaru – among other investments.
“Strengthening urgent and after-hours care is central to our plan to ensure everyone can get the care they need, when they need it,” Nimon said in a statement.