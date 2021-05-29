Buckley winging it for 4-tries haul

Left wing Michael Buckley scores his 4th try in Napier Old Boys Marist's 49-32 win over Napier Tech Old Boys in Maddison Trophy Rugby on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier Old Boys' Marist wing Michael Buckley was back in the best of trys-coring form with the biggest bag of the Hawke's Bay Premier rugby season as his side won a crucial third-round Maddison Trophy match today.

Travelling across town to Whitmore Park, OBM whipped hosts Napier Tech Old Boys 49-22, the 26-year-old Buckley scoring four of his side's 8 tries.

Nash Cup and 2020 Maddison Trophy finalists Taradale and Hastings Rugby and Sports remained in charge of their destinies, each making it 3-from-3 with bonus points in the Trophy race, Taradale beating Waipukurau side Central 36-5 at Tareha Recreation Reserve, Taradale, and Hastings similarly blessing its home-ground supporters with a 31-5 over neighbour Tamatea at Elwood Park, Hastings.

Rebounding from a 40pts loss to Hastings 7 days earlier, Clive leapfrogged Tech to move back into the top four with a 25-21 away win over still win-less MAC at Flaxmere Park.

It was at least the 6th time Buckley has scored 4 tries in a match for OBM in Hawke's Bay Premier rugby in the 4 seasons since the former Hawke's Bay age groups representative player, and former Napier Boys High School first 15 loose forward, returned from university in Wellington.

That was in 2018, when he rocketed into the Hawke's Bay Magpies squad after an astounding tally of 35 tries in Nash Cup and Maddison Trophy matches during the season, responding with a try in each of his first starting-lineup matches in the NPC.

With 2 in OBM's loss to Taradale a week earlier, Buckley's haul on Saturday took him quickly to 10 for the season – after his side's 8 matches, in which it missed out on a place in the first-round Nash Cup final but in which it has now clearly placed itself as No 3 contender for places in the top four for Maddison Trophy semi-finals on July 10.

It was essentially classic good blindside to the left stuff for Buckley as he scored the first 3 with OBM playing into the wind in the first half, merely flicking off first tackles and heading for the line, the first from more than 40 metres out.

All sides will be looking forward to a break over Queen's Birthday Weekend, with NOBM facing big odds a week later against Hastings Rugby and Sports, but with a home at Park Island, Napier, and a will to avenge the Hastings side's 30-26 win in their Nash Cup match on April 17.

Tech, face a bigger mountain in their next match away against Taradale , in the 4th of the Trophy's 7 preliminary rounds, hoping to get a boost towards its belated centenary celebrations on June 18-20, postponed a year because of the Covid-19 crisis.

A crucial top-four placings match in that round will be between Central and Clive in Waipukurau, while MAC will have home advantage for its bottom-of-the-table clash with Tamatea.

Meanwhile relegated side Napier Pirate took a minor hit to its hopes of an early return to the top grade it was beaten 27-17 in a Senior 1 championship match in Napier, a big result for Dannevirke side and Senior 1 1st-round country champion Aotea.

Fellow relegated club Havelock North made it safely through another match with a 3rd win in 3 matches in the feeder grade by inflicting the 3rd consecutive loss on Senior 1 1st round final winner Maraenui in Napier. The visiting villagers won 39-15 in a game which marked the unofficial reopening of the Maraenui clubrooms, which took a near half-million-dollars hit in the November 9 Napier flood.

Meanwhile, the women's championship final justified a place as a Super Rugby Transtasman on Friday, with a 5-tries-to-4 tussle in which Clive beat defending champion Napier Tech 29-24, another special night for winning No 8 Deidre Hakopa, now 51 and with well over 200 matches of women's club rugby behind her.

Provisional results in Hawke's Bay Premier, Senior, Colts and Women's rugby on Saturday, May 29:

Premier: Taradale 36, Central 5, Napier Old Boys Maris 49 Napier Tech Old Boys 22, Clive 25 MAC 21, Hastings Rugby and Sports 31-5.

Senior 1: Napier OBM 18 Taradale 10, Havelock 39 Maraenui 15, Napier Tech 29 Otane 7, Aotea 27 Napier Pirate 17.

Senior 2: Havelock North 22 Bridge Pa 17, MAC 44 Clive 17, Napier Pirate 27 Eskview 3, Waipawa Country United 33 Hastings R&S 22, Central 27 Porangahau 0.

Senior 3: Clive 31 Taradale 29, Maraenui 50 Havelock North 31.

Colts: Central 24 Napier Pirate 17, Clive 20 Napier Tech 7, Taradale 37 Hastings R&S 3, Onga-Tiko 24 Aotea 10.

Women: Championship final - Clive 29 Napier Tech 24. Playoff - Hastings R&S 26 Taradale 24.