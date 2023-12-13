The family reunion with Bill extreme right and Stuart, 4th from right.

When my brother Bill visited New Zealand from Colorado in the United States, the family held an impromptu reunion.

As an activity for the family we visited the Wimbledon Hotel built in the 1880s by our great-grandfather George Cripps.

George’s parents had emigrated to the Auckland Islands and then moved to New Zealand where George was born.

George Cripps.

He married a Franklin, and our grandfather William Brown married two of his daughters, Emily and Mercy (Emily died after giving birth, Mercy was our grandmother).

The photo of George Cripps was taken on my veranda when he was visiting daughter Mercy and family.











