Brooke Edgecombe and LT Holst Andrea on their way to a series victory at the Show Jumping Waitematā Archibald & Shorter North Shore World Cup Festival in Auckland. Photo / Cornege Photography

Central Hawke’s Bay showjumper Brooke Edgecombe bagged her first World Cup Series crown in the much-anticipated FEI World Cup (NZ League) final in Auckland at the weekend, giving her the chance to represent New Zealand at the World Final in Saudi Arabia in April.

The points couldn’t have been closer for the Auckland final, with just seven points between Brooke, Sophie Scott of Palmerston North and Julie Davey from Hastings.

Jake Lambert and Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous notched the only clear of the opening round, with the series leaders Brooke, Sophie and Julie each having four faults.

Eight combinations came back for the second round, where clears came from Brooke on LT Holst Andrea, Sophie aboard both Waitangi Skynet and Benrose Stella, and Julie on LT Holst Freda clear but picking up two time faults. As the only clear of the opening round, Jake was last to go and jumped another stunning clear but also added two time faults.

The effort gained Jake the win, 11 years to the day since he won his first World Cup event, which also happened to be at Woodhill Sands, but Brooke took out the series by a single point over Sophie.

Brooke said she was rapt to finally have a World Cup Series win with Andrea.

“She really deserves this,” said the Waipukurau rider, who has twice won the series final and placed second twice in the series.

Things hadn’t all gone to plan, with Andrea losing a shoe in the opening round and having her martingale break.

“I just had to concentrate on keeping it together and not panicking. We had the hardest line to come just after that with the treble into the last fence. It would have been better if we had gone clear in the first.”

Coming out for the second round, she knew she had to go clear. She focused on jumping what was in front of them and tried not to dwell on the fact it was the World Cup final.

”I am very proud of her, also as she is also the mother of LT Holst Freda.”

As the series winner, Brooke now has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the world final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in late April.

”I am seriously considering going to the final,” she said. “Oliver [her husband] and I will have a chat and make a plan that is best for her. I would really love to go but it needs to be the right decision for her.”

Brooke said she was hugely grateful for the support of Oliver and groom Laura Bauman, as well as rider Tegan Fitzsimon and her groom Emma Jackson, who helped on the day. Her mother was also ringside to watch.

”Any one of us could have taken the series. I finished a point behind Tegan a few years ago so I know what that’s like. I am just happy it was us this time.”

FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series results:

1, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau), 77 points; 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North), 76; 3, Julie Davey (Hastings), 67.

FEI World Cup (NZ League) final:

1, Jake Lambert (Cambridge), Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous; 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North), Waitangi Skynet; 3, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau), LT Holst Andrea; 4, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North), Benrose Stellar; 5, Julie Davey (Hastings), LT Holst Freda; 6, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke), Central Park.