Pōrangahau School’s Year 2-4 Tauretaikai class help with the planting. Photo / Michaela Gower

The Pōrangahau Catchment Group planted 240 plants along the riverside at the Pōrangahau Jetty in a planting day last week.

Maddy McLean, the Pōrangahau Catchment Group priority projects co-ordinator, said the day was a success.

“All plants had wool mats and stakes, and the tree species were guarded,” said McLean.

The group received funding through the Ministry for the Environment Freshwater Improvement Fund, enabling 14 different species to be planted: sedge, speckled sedge, swamp sedge, cabbage tree, mirror plant, toetoe, akeake, long-leaved lacebark, mountain flax, harakeke, karo, ribbonwood, saltmarsh ribbonwood, and lemonwood.

All plants had wool mats and stakes, and the tree species were guarded. Photo / Michaela Gower

“Plants are placed in groups of three to five of the same species, and placed depending on wet/dry conditions and height of the plant, lowest at the front, tallest at the back,” McLean said.

“Planting in groups optimises seed collection by birds and for efficient pollen and nectar collection by bees,” she said.

Following the cyclone, a lot of the existing plants were washed away, so the new planting brings a sense of life back to the riverside.

Pōrangahau Catchment co-ordinator Hannah Morrah said the plants were carefully selected to thrive in the environment they are planted in.

“The plants we have chosen are a mix of coastal tolerant native riparian species. These plants are native to the local area and will add biodiversity benefits to native species,” said Morrah.

“The plan is to replace plants that were lost during the cyclone and add additional planting spaces after a series of plant pest control,” she said.

The project was initiated by members of the community of Pōrangahau in 2021 with the first planting taking place in the winter of 2022.

In February’s cyclone a lot of the existing plants were washed away, so the new planting brings a sense of life back to the riverside. Photo / Michaela Gower

“The project site sits alongside the Pōrangahau estuary, which is recognised as a nationally significant wildlife habitat,” said Morrah.

“The estuary supports the second-largest number of indigenous bird species in Hawke’s Bay and has several patches of seagrass, as well as providing a nursery and feeding habitat for many fish species,” said McLean.

The group was joined by Pōrangahau School’s Year 2-4 Tauretaikai class with Whaea Heather Jennings.

Morrah said the group is a proud community that likes to involve everyone with the catchment group’s projects.

“We want to grow and nurture the tamariki and their involvement with the environment, particularly with community spaces. The students will be able to watch the space grow and change over time and know that they had a part of play in creating this space for future generations,” said Morrah.

McLean said that having the kids involved with the planting creates a sense of ownership and connection to their environment, while also being educational.

As for the wider community, Morrah said the best way to help is to get their hands dirty and help out with planting.

Plants are placed in groups of three to five of the same species, and placed depending on wet/dry conditions and height of the plant, lowest at the front, tallest at the back. Photo / Michaela Gower

“We welcome ideas from the community to continue to create beautiful spaces that benefit the environment and people,” she said.

“People can also become a member of the Pōrangahau Catchment Group which gives them access to additional information about the catchment, for example, water-testing results, workshops, and the ability to apply for funding for priority projects,” she said.

The Pōrangahau Catchment Group is taking great strides forward in supporting the local environment.

“We will continue to work alongside farmers that have planting and fencing projects as well as lots of exciting pest control and community projects in the pipeline,” said Morrah.

For more information go to the Porangahau Catchment Group Facebook Page.