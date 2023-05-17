Phineas Shearman with local supporter Trevor Jackson, of Jackson Enterprises.

Pahiatua has a new Kartsport champion in Phineas Shearman. Coming off the back of his Nationals campaign over Easter weekend in Palmerston North - his first Nationals event, where he finished 10th in NZ - local youth Phineas Shearman has taken his first major event win at the Goldstar series at Kartsport Hawke’s Bay on May 6 and 7 in the cadet class (6 to 10-year-olds).

Phineas began karting alongside his dad Lance around 18 months ago, driving for the first time as an eight-year-old, and has taken his love for karting to a new level, battling it out with fellow cadets around the country.

Phineas Shearman on the track in his kart.

Dad Lance attributes some of his success to attending the KartSport New Zealand Academy Days in Hamilton during the January school holidays. Phineas went on to compete for the first time in Auckland, where he qualified second-fastest. Of course, his success also comes down to the time spent in his kart.

Phineas now looks ahead to competing at the National Schools event in July at Kartsport Auckland and will be the first Tararua student to represent his school at an event like this.

Locals Trevor Jackson from Jackson’s Enterprises, Simon and Carolyn Windelborn from Motorcycle HQ, Natalie Burt from Younique 84 and Nick May from Mtech Automotive have supported Phineas in sponsorship or time to keep his kart on track and trailer on the road, alongside local resident Phil Martin.

Phineas lives for karting each weekend and is excited about what is ahead for him. He continues to be inspired by role models in the karting world and is lucky to have met both Liam Lawson and Greg Murphy.