Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum after arriving at Hawke's Bay Airport yesterday.

Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum arrived in Hawke's Bay yesterday bandaged but full of smiles after his heroic innings in the thrilling Cricket World Cup victory over Australia in Auckland on Saturday.

The Black Caps are assembling here to prepare for their next match against Afghanistan, at Napier's McLean Park on Sunday.

Slipping quietly into Hawke's Bay Airport, McCullum posed for photos with fans before heading off to play a round of golf at the world famous Cape Kidnappers course.

The New Zealand captain was sporting a bandage on his left arm - an injury he sustained after being hit by a Mitchell Johnson delivery.

But if his round of golf at Cape Kidnappers was anything to go by, the injury will not slow him down too much.

The club's assistant golf professional, Andrew Davis, told Hawke's Bay Today late yesterday afternoon that staff were excited to host McCullum.

"He's hitting around right now. After a big victory like that it's great to have him here and to show our support."

Meanwhile Napier will be abuzz with a range of fan activities and entertainment this week as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. Today, children from local schools will be trying out the giant Whack a Wicket challenge at Ahuriri Park at 12.30pm.

The United Arab Emirates team will be welcomed at a reception at the MTG by Napier Mayor Bill Dalton this evening.

There will be live entertainment in Marine Parade's Soundshell Fanzone before the Pakistan v UAE match at McLean Park on Wednesday afternoon. Fans will then be able to follow the Cricket Ball Trail to the stadium for the game at 2pm.

The Black Caps will also be signing autographs in the Soundshell on Friday afternoon, while the Afghanistan team will be hosted at a reception hosted by Mr Dalton at the MTG that evening.