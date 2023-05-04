Breakers Napier shuts permanently, cyclone the final blow

Breakers Napier has announced it has closed permanently. Photo / Google Maps

Breakers Napier has closed immediately and permanently, with its owners saying the final blow was the effects of the cyclone.

The closure of the Tennyson St restaurant, which had run for 26 years, follows the closure of Breakers Hastings in January 2022. Breakers Taradale remains open.

A spokesperson for the restaurant wrote on social media that the closure was with a “heavy heart”, but recent events and trends in Hawke’s Bay had made it “too hard to keep the doors open”.

They cited the “still looming” effects of Covid-19, staff shortages, increased costs and “finally the cyclone” as the key drivers.

“We’ve tried our best to stay open but unfortunately it just hasn’t worked out.

“We want to let you know that our Taradale restaurant is open and ready to take on our Napier customers. All loyalty and gift cards can be still used at the Taradale restaurant.”

The spokesperson had one last message: “Please support your local businesses.”