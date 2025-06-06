Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Brazilian jockey helps Hastings mare return to winning form - John Jenkins

By John Jenkins
Hawkes Bay Today·
8 mins to read

Delighted Brazilian-born jockey Bruno Queiroz brings La Dulcin’ee back at the head of the field after their success in a Rating 65 race at Whanganui last Saturday.

Delighted Brazilian-born jockey Bruno Queiroz brings La Dulcin’ee back at the head of the field after their success in a Rating 65 race at Whanganui last Saturday.

Opinion by John Jenkins
John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

The silky hands of international jockey Bruno Queiroz were instrumental in the return to winning form of Hastings-trained La Dulcin’ee in a $35,000 Rating 65 race over 1340m at Whanganui last Saturday.

The Patrick Campbell-trained mare had been ruining her chances by over-racing in recent starts, leaving her without a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today