Wayne and Judy Bradshaw have made the tough decision to close the doors to their business at the end of January. Photo / Supplied

The word’s out — Havelock North’s popular Bradshaws is closing its doors at the end of January.

The popular artisan real fruit ice block shop and café located on a historic Havelock North site has been in business for more than two years.

While Bradshaws has been a success in difficult trading conditions caused by Covid restrictions, health issues are the primary reason owners Wayne and Judy Bradshaw have made the tough decision to close the doors.

“I had a stroke in August last year and I have realised that you have to prioritise your health and family, which is what we are doing,” Wayne said.

The response to the news has been really positive, he said.

“People have been saying that while they will miss us, my health must be the first priority. After all, if you don’t have your health you really don’t have anything.

”While I am recovering well, I am not able to commit the time and energy required to maintain the high standards of Bradshaws. Added to this, the environment has changed significantly since we opened, and Covid has just dragged on for so long.”

Lockdowns and closed borders have had an impact on staffing, despite a steady trade and loyal clientele to Bradshaws, which is situated next to the historic Vidals House on Te Mata Rd on the outskirts of Havelock North.

“We believe Bradshaws is in a fantastic location with easy access for passing vehicle, pedestrian, and cycle traffic. We would love to see the retail shop continue trading and would certainly consider any offers from people who may want to take it over as a going concern and make use of this great site.

“We will be happy to open the doors for prospective tenants to see the opportunity of the site - whether this is as a going concern or other options they may see.”

In addition to the retail shop experience, a good health range of real fruit and coconut milk-based ice blocks are created on site. Wayne says this part of the business will continue going forward.

“I would also like to thank our loyal customers for their patronage and also our suppliers for their service.”

The last day of operation will be Sunday, January 29.