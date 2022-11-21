Kansas Tehei, one of BPW CHB's Second Chance Scholarship recipients for 2023, with BPW CHB executive committee member Vera Smith.

Business and Professional Women CHB presented Kansas Tehei with a $1000 scholarship this week.

The scholarship of $1000 will go toward Kansas’s EIT course fees for 2023.

Kansas is enrolled in the NZ certificate of Barbering at EIT in 2023. This is a one-year course that will provide her with the skills to launch a new career as a professional barber.

Kansas has already completed a business and administration training course at EIT and is now working with professional coach Anna Tennent on her business plan. Kansas grew up and went to school in Waipawa and still lives there with her three children.

Each year Business and Professional Women CHB fundraise so they can provide scholarships to women returning to education to give them a helping hand in their new careers.

The second scholarship of $1000 was also awarded to Kate Kimber who is in the second year of her nursing degree at EIT. A scholarship of $500 is presented by CHB College to one of their female students continuing to tertiary education. Find out more about BPW CHB on Facebook or at BPW.CHB@gmail.com