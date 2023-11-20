Kate Cullwick (left) presenting Cara Keane with the scholarship that was sponsored by Foxtrot Home.

This year Business and Professional Women (BPW) CHB has been able to award three 2nd Chance scholarships to Central Hawke’s Bay women returning to tertiary education.

Each year BPW CHB fundraises so it can give one or more $1000 scholarships to Central Hawke’s Bay women over 25 who are returning to education. Their main fundraising event for 2023 was a Camellia Breakfast celebrating NZ Suffrage Day that was attended by about 100 women from CHB.

The guest speaker at the event was Kate Cullwick , director of Foxtrot Home, a French linen and NZ wool online business, who announced she and her sister, co-owner of the business Prue Watson, would like to sponsor a scholarship. This offer, plus successful fundraising, has allowed BPW CHB to award three scholarships of $1000, plus a $500 scholarship to a CHB College school leaver in 2023.

The 2nd Chance Scholarships went to Andrea Robinson (nursing), Cara Keane (finance) and Natasha Oliver (carpentry).

The Foxtrot Home-sponsored award was presented to Cara Keane at BPW CHB’s last dinner meeting, by Foxtrot Home co-owner Kate Cullwick.

Cara is a financial mentor for CHB Budget Services and she is taking a financial capability practitioners course with Massey University. This will provide her with a professional qualification to help her in her role at CHB Budget Services, advising people from the CHB community on budgeting, financial education and literacy.

Cara is married with two sons and says she loves to be able to contribute to her community.

Business and Professional Women CHB meets monthly for networking, dinner and a guest speaker. Guests are always welcome and you can find out more on their Facebook page or contact BPW.CHB@gmail.com.