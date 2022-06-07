The Bookarama is a feast for booklovers from far and wide.

Sorting is well under way for more than 700 banana boxes of books, magazines, jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, CDs and more — heading to Waipawa soon for the annual CHB Lions Bookarama.Annual CHB Lions Bookarama Friday 17, Saturday 18 9am-4pm and Sunday 19 June 9am-2pm at the CHB Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St Waipawa.

Last year's annual CHB Lions Bookarama raised a record $15,000 and this year's is looking like it could be even bigger — with more than 700 boxes of books, puzzles, films and music CDs heading to the CHB Municipal Theatre this month for sale.

Not only books....

This year's event will run over three days, and it could take avid readers that long to check through the offerings which last year filled the two ground floor rooms of the theatre.

Meticulous sorting does help guide the buyer through the boxes and displays, however, with categories clearly marked so favourites aren't hard to spot.

There's a risk though — side quests to other categories and the odd pick-up as you go past can lead to a huge and heavy armload by the time you get to the checkout.

If you've been before, you'll be waiting in anticipation. If you haven't been ... you're in for a treat and some great bargains.