Bottles were thrown at riders taking part in a cycling race near Hastings over the Easter weekend, with one young person knocked off their bike.

Police are asking the public for help to find the offenders who were travelling in a ute.

The incident happened on Saturday about 2.45pm during a council-sanctioned cycling race in Poukawa.

“The occupants of a black Ford Ranger ute were seen throwing bottles from their vehicle towards participants of the cycle race on Mutiny Rd,” a police statement read.

“A young person was hit by a bottle and fell off their bike.