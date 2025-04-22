Advertisement
Bottles thrown at riders in cycling race near Hastings knock one young competitor off bike; police hunt for offenders

Hawkes Bay Today
Bottles were thrown at riders taking part in a cycling race near Hastings over the Easter weekend, with one young person knocked off their bike.

Police are asking the public for help to find the offenders who were travelling in a ute.

The incident happened on Saturday about 2.45pm during a council-sanctioned cycling race in Poukawa.

“The occupants of a black Ford Ranger ute were seen throwing bottles from their vehicle towards participants of the cycle race on Mutiny Rd,” a police statement read.

“A young person was hit by a bottle and fell off their bike.

“Fortunately the injuries sustained were not serious.

“The vehicle then drove towards Middle Rd and continued travelling south.

“The vehicle had large off-road tyres and a roll bar on the back.”

If anyone has information in relation to the vehicle involved, or the incident itself, please contact police on 105 and reference file number 250419/9446.

