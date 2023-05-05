Local mystery writers will gather for the Blood Among the Books event hosted by Wardini Books Napier, Friday, May 19, 6pm.

The ramp-up to the 2023 Ngaio Marsh awards is well under way with an event planned for May 19 at Wardini Books Napier.

Blood Among the Books will feature two-time awards finalist Charity Norman, past longlisted Tina Clough and fellow 2023 Ngaio entrants Aaron Topp and Ray Wood for a criminally good conversation about books and storytelling.

The Ngaio Marsh Awards was launched by lawyer-turned-journalist Craig Sisterson in 2010, to create an opportunity to celebrate excellence in New Zealand crime, mystery and thriller writing. In 2016 the award for Best First Novel was added and in 2017 another category was added for Best Non-Fiction. 2021 saw the introduction of a new kids / young adult category.

Ray Wood is in the running for the first time with his novel, Short Odds, set in the world of horse racing: illicit love affairs, horse thieves and Chinese triads make this story reminiscent of Dick Francis, a compelling read.

“As a first-time author, the Ngaio Marsh awards provide a unique opportunity to get informed feedback on my work from a broad spectrum of judges, and to interact with readers and other authors. The Blood Among the Books event is the perfect place to let people know what my novels are all about,” says Ray.

Tina Clough is a veteran of the Mystery in the Library events that mark the run-up to the awards proper. She’s a fan of anything that gives New Zealand crime writers a voice, and the recognition they deserve.

“The Ngaio Marsh award is really important for our local crime writers. It’s so hard to get crime novels published by mainstream publishers in New Zealand, so there is little exposure. The general reason given is that readers here don’t want to read crime novels set in their own country, which doesn’t seem reasonable.

“The ‘Ngaios’ also mean recognition from our fellow writers and a chance to get our names into media, to perhaps grab the attention of librarians and private bookshops and even earn a bit of money. We’re ever grateful to Craig Sisterson who dreamt up the ‘Ngaios’ concept and tirelessly keeps the awards going.”

Internationally bestselling novelist Charity Norman will keep all in order as participating chair, and Waipukurau’s award-winning young adult author Aaron Topp will bring the perspective of writing to engage younger readers.

Four mystery writers after hours in a bookshop. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Blood Among the Books is a free event hosted by the Ngaio Marsh Awards at Wardini Books Napier, Friday, May 19, 6pm.