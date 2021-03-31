Book tour at Hastings library gives women a voice

Jackie Clark is bringing her book Her Say about abuse survivors to the Hastings Library.

Jackie Clark has written Her Say and is bringing her book tour to Hastings

A powerful new book features the stories of a number of very different New Zealand women from unique backgrounds, who share their lives and provide some insight into the complexities of domestic violence and life in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In 2012, Jackie Clark launched The Aunties, a grassroots charity helping women to rebuild their lives after a period of trauma.

She quit her job, turning her back on her comfortable life, to focus on The Aunties fulltime, becoming Aunty in Charge and assisting hundreds of women with material needs and emotional support.

The Aunties offer women things like clothing, food or money by fundraising, often through social media. Jackie's big heart and get-things-done attitude has won her a league of loyal fans and followers, and in 2018 she was the Supreme Winner at the Women of Influence Awards.

Jackie has long dreamed of a publication that gives survivors of domestic abuse a voice. Her Say features the stories of a number of very different New Zealand women, told their way.

The collected stories chart their narrators' lives and personal histories, through the lens of having lived with - and escaped - an abusive partner.

Her Say is spoken from the heart, uncompromising but offering hope, redemption, personal triumph. It's a book for all women, showing how owning our stories gives us the power to write daring new endings. It will challenge, illuminate, and empower readers - not to mention the storytellers themselves.

Royalties from the book go to support the work of The Aunties.

■ The Details

What: Talk about abuse survivors by Jackie Clark

Where: Hastings Library

When: Monday, April 12, 6.30pm

Tickets: All welcome. Free event.