South African's gather at No.5 Cafe and Larder to watch their team lift the Rugby World Cup.

No. 5 Café and Larder in Hastings served up some Bok joy for breakfast as South African Rugby fans celebrated a nail-biting victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final.

Talitha Dias had organised the packed breakfast gathering of South Africans living in Hawke’s Bay.

She said it was amazing to see people celebrate together, including a select few All Blacks fans.

“It was insane. It was nail-biting. We thought there was a slight possibility the All Blacks would come through, but we were ecstatic about the end result and the fact that everybody came together, including the All Blacks fans.”

Dirk Steenekamp was among the many Springbok fans in the crowd. He and his wife Vanessa have been in New Zealand just under a year and said it was if the stars were aligning.

“It was a close one eh. It was quite nerve-racking,” Steenekamp said of the game.

“I think initially we went in a bit nervous. We knew we were up against a pretty well-sorted team and a team that you should never write off.”

Steenekamp said the progression of the game just added to the nerves.

“At one stage, we really anticipated that we were not gonna make it.

Hawke's Bay Springboks fans gasped as their team clinched a narrow Rugby World Cup victory on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It was one of those touch-and-go moments, but all credit to the All Blacks because they really made us work hard for the cup.”

This was clearly reflected in the faces of fans who hid behind their bright yellow and green jerseys during those crucial Wanye Barnes’ calls such as Sam Cane’s controversial red card and Siya Kolisi’s subsequent yellow.

Steenekamp gave a shout out to scrum-half Faf de Klerk and his favourite player Cheslin Kolbe for their mammoth efforts.

“Faf was on top form as always. A bit of a clown and a showman but at the end of the day he made some good tackles and has that magic about him.

“Cheslin Kolbe always brings something special. All credit to them they were really on top form.”

It was a rough 80 minutes for All Blacks fans at Number 5 Cafe and Larder in Hastings as they were served defeat for breakfast. Photo / Paul Taylor

Both Dias and Steenekamp said they couldn’t fault the All Blacks tenacity and drive during the game, and also thanked the fans for being gracious in defeat.

“They were very gracious and excellent sportsmen,” Steenekamp said.

“We really enjoy sharing the game with them.”

On the other side of Hawke’s Bay, All Blacks fan Shane Hurndell was down at the Napier RSA with neighbours and friends.

He said despite the loss, it was a great event with true sportsmanship on display.

“There were a couple of tables of Springboks supporters there that were very humble as well.”

A Hawke’s Bay sports journalist, Hurndell said that despite some questionable calls and inconsistencies, the Springboks were in the end the better team.

“If you’re relying on the referees, officials and TMO’s, we just weren’t good enough it’s simple as that.

“We obviously had a few bad calls, but good teams adjust and South Africa was the better team on the day. Their defence was outstanding.”

“In tight games like that you’ve got to nail the opportunities and we didn’t nail them.”

Like those behind South Africa celebrating at No. 5, he said there were plenty of cheers and tears to be seen by Kiwi fans.

“We’ll recover,” he said.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.