It was a chance for farmers to forget about their woes for an evening, at the Bogged in the Swamp shout.
Nearly 200 of the Tararua District farming community enjoyed the opportunity to get off the farm when the new Dannevirke A&P Association committee invited them to the event at the end of last month at the A&P Home Industries Hall.
They were promised an evening of fun, free food/drinks and opportunities to win prizes.
The invitation was sent out to all rural industries saying, “We’ve done it tough over winter and it’s important to get out of the mud and have a catch-up with others going through a similar battle.”
The response from rural people and sponsors was stunning, over 100 guests had registered by Wednesday and numbers had doubled by Friday night.
Sponsors were generous, with more than $2000 in prizes being given away and all of the other costs covered.
A&P Association president Kirstin Wahlberg says it “did not cost A&P a cent”.
But it did cost her committee a lot of time and planning to get the shout up and running barely two weeks after being elected.
Kirstin says she was very proud of them.
The Wallace brothers Ron and Steve as joint MCs kept the evening running while farmers, their spouses and families caught up enjoying the free hospitality.
