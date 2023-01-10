Body found in caravan after man fails to show up for work

Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park, where a man was found deceased in his caravan during a welfare check after he did not arrive at work on Monday. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Photo / NZME

A body of a man found in his caravan at a motor camp on Monday was discovered after he apparently failed to show up for work.

The man was a resident in Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park, neighbouring Windsor Park and Splash Planet in suburban Mayfair, and was discovered during a welfare check after not turning up at his job on Monday morning.

The park is a long-standing motor camp owned by the Hastings District Council, but is leased by the proprietors of the business.

Fellow resident Evie Bond did not know the man, but posted on social media and told Hawke’s Bay Today the man went to work every day and was proactive on the weekends waterblasting his “beautiful caravan”.

“It’s very sad he has passed away and no-one noticed,” she said, saying it highlights how important it is to check on neighbours living alone.

She said a lot of people choose to live in the camp for a variety of reasons, often owning their caravans as their homes and in retired or semi-retired situations.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

The man was understood to have been aged in his late 50s or early 60s, and police said they had been in contact with his family but were not commenting, with the matter in the hands of a Coroner to formally determine the time and cause of death.