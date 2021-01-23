BMX regional champs descend on Havelock North

About 120 riders took to the Hawke's Bay BMX track in Guthrie Park on Sunday for the Central Region BMX Champs. Photo / Ian Cooper

Though there were fewer riders on the track, the skill were no less impressive say organisers of the Central Region BMX Champs held in Havelock North on Sunday.

Meeting manager Daryll Ranford said numbers were definitely down, which they attributed to a lack of accommodation flowing on from the weekend's Six60 concert.

"We have had regional champs with upwards of 300 riders so it was a bit disappointing.

"[The] racing was exceptional though as it always is."

Organisers were slightly disappointed with the smaller number of competitors but not with the skills on display. Photo / Ian Cooper

About 120 riders, ranging in age from 4 to those in their 60s, took part in Sunday's ride at the Hawke's Bay BMX track Guthrie Park on Romanes Drive in Havelock North.

Finn Cogan placed first in the intermediate men's CR SC category, with Renae Colman Savage also gaining gold in the women's version.

Competitors ranged from four years old to those in their 60s, taking part in the "gentlemen's cruise" category. Photo / Ian Cooper

Cogan also placed first in the 14 boys category.

Ranford said there was a "wide range of competitors" represented.

Daniel Renew representing Hawke's Bay at the Central Region BMX Champs on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said the Hawke's Bay club and track was absolutely fantastic and it was a great sport for young adults to get into.

The next big event on the calendar is the upcoming BMX New Zealand National Championships in Rotorua in mid-March.