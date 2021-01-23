BMX regional champs descend on Havelock North

Though there were fewer riders on the track, the skill were no less impressive say organisers of the Central Region BMX Champs held in Havelock North on Sunday.
Meeting manager Daryll Ranford said numbers were definitely down, which they attributed to a lack of accommodation flowing on from the weekend's Six60 concert.
"We have had regional champs with upwards of 300 riders so it was a bit disappointing.
"[The] racing was exceptional though as it always is."
About 120 riders, ranging in age from 4 to those in their 60s, took part in Sunday's ride at the Hawke's Bay BMX track Guthrie Park on Romanes Drive in Havelock North.
Finn Cogan placed first in the intermediate men's CR SC category, with Renae Colman Savage also gaining gold in the women's version.
Cogan also placed first in the 14 boys category.
Ranford said there was a "wide range of competitors" represented.
He said the Hawke's Bay club and track was absolutely fantastic and it was a great sport for young adults to get into.
The next big event on the calendar is the upcoming BMX New Zealand National Championships in Rotorua in mid-March.