Blocked by rocks: Waimārama landowner wants $200,000 to reopen beachfront drive

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Public access along a sealed drive at Waimarama Beach has been blocked off. Photo / Warren Buckland

Eru Smith wants $200,000 from the Hastings District Council, plus an annual sum of $8000, before he’ll reopen the latest accessway to be closed in Waimārama.

Hard on the heels of boulders blocking , Smith has done the same on his Waimārama beachfront land, on a sealed drive known as “Domain Reserve”.

