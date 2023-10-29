Black Smoke Trigger's latest music video was filmed on top of the Sky Tower.

Black Smoke Trigger have taken their latest single to new heights, as the band harnessed up and performed at the top of the Sky Tower in Auckland for their new music video released this month.

The hard rock band wanted to create something visually compelling, so took it upon themselves to produce the most literal representation they could for the song, titled The Way Down.

Guitarist Charlie Wallace suggested the idea, and was the one to jump 328 metres from the top of the building while playing the guitar in what he said was a “surreal experience”.

Charlie Wallace with the guitar he played while he jumped off the Sky Tower. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Coming up with the idea was the easy part - convincing them to let us have a drum kit and guitars on the outside of the Sky Tower was another thing,” Wallace said.

The instruments featured in the video had to be specially designed and were welded together by Black Smoke Trigger singer Baldrick.

“Every piece that we needed had to lock into the next piece and was attached by a wire, so that it couldn’t fall to the ground if you dropped it,” he said.

The song is the first they have released in four years and has received positive feedback from fans, as they worked to create a sound that doesn’t just replicate what is already out there.

Drummer Josh Te Maro said the song is “the sound of Black Smoke Trigger”.

“The song is about when someone becomes a little bit too big for their boots and you know that they are not going to last long,” said Wallace.

Determined not to be generic, they worked collaboratively to create a sound that stands out from other rock music.

Bass player Dan Fulton and the other members are excited to have a sound that is unique to them, and said it was a massive consideration in the creation of the song.

“We are not just content to pay homage to our influences - we want to be progressive like they were in their time,” Fulton said.

The song was recorded in Nashville in 2022 with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who worked with them to create a sound that would showcase each instrument.

Much like the entire experience the video also features several “Easter eggs” for fans to discover, including a possible hint as to the content of their next music video.

Black Smoke Trigger have released their new song, The Way Down. They are (from left): Josh Te Maro, Charlie Wallace, Baldrick and Dan Fulton. Photo / Paul Taylor

“They are all split-second things, so you are never going to notice them all on the first watch,” Baldrick said.

The band is looking forward to performing their music live for fans.

“Things are going to be moving a lot faster for us now, ” Wallace said.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. Michaela covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.