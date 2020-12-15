Bill Bailey coming to Hastings for Easter Saturday show

Bill Bailey will be in Hastings on April 3, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Legendary comedian Bill Bailey will be stopping in Hastings during his 2021 New Zealand tour.

EN ROUTE TO NORMAL is the Black Books star's first international show since Covid-19, with 12 stops around the country.

One of those stops is Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre where Bailey will be performing at the Opera House on Easter Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8pm.

In the new show, Bailey ponders questions such as How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again?

The show was named before the world had heard of Covid-19, and is a mix of stories, music and history with a personal mission to find the way through these strange times.

Last in New Zealand in 2018, Bailey has frequently visited the country.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today from Ticketek.