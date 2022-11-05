Big weekend in the Bay - Six60 concert, Guy Fawkes, Iron Māori, food and wine

Matiu Walters of Six60 "serenading" the audience from the replica of the band's old 660 Castle Street flat at McLean Park, Napier, for Six60 Saturdays. Photo / Paul Taylor

Matiu Walters of Six60 "serenading" the audience from the replica of the band's old 660 Castle Street flat at McLean Park, Napier, for Six60 Saturdays. Photo / Paul Taylor

It wasn't just Guy Fawkes Night lighting up the Bay this weekend, as packed events popped up across Napier and Hastings.

Six60 brought their slice of home to Napier and hit a home run out of McLean Park for the Six60 Saturdays concert.

About 20,000 people attended the Six60 Saturdays concert at McLean Park, with a lineup that also featured Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Coterie and Paige. Photo / Paul Taylor

The event attracted about 20,000 people to McLean Park, according to Heidi Ettema of Broken Record.



That makes it the largest concert the venue has hosted since Split Enz in 1984, and the first one to nearly fill the venue.

A police spokeswoman said there were no significant incidents during the event and everything proceeded well.

About 3000 participants took place in the Iron Māori Quarter and Half triathlon events on Saturday.

Brock Te Rangi and Kiah McCorkindale, from Wairoa, at the Six60 Saturdays concert at McLean Park in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Scott Harpam came first in the individual Half event with a time of 3:52:17s.

The Six60 Saturdays concert at McLean Park was the biggest at the venue since Split Enz in 1984. Photo / Paul Taylor

Michael Tong placed first in the individual Quarter event with a time of 2:13:33s.

Sheila and Aimee Argent, from Ōmarunui, at the Taste Hastings food and wine event on Friday along Heretaunga St East and the surrounding block. Photo / Paul Taylor

Taste Hastings also took place on Friday, attracting foodies and aspiring wine connoisseurs to enjoy the fare Hawke's Bay has to offer with a selection of wines from 25 pop-up wineries.

The Ovation of the Seas, with capacity for about 4500 passengers, returned to Napier to continue the cruise ship season, which kicked off again for the first time in two-and-a-half years last week.