Big schedule for Māori rugby revival in Hawke's Bay

Former Magpies captain Mutu Ngarimu, who played 153 first-class games, will coach Hawke's Bay Maori side Te Matau ā Māui this season. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay representative Māori rugby is set to get off to a good start after two years of Covid-19 disruptions with six games, including an unexpected bonus of a quadrangular tournament in Wellington.

The plans, including a tournament with Canterbury, Wellington and Taranaki, have been confirmed by new Te Matau ā Māui Rugby Board chairman Stewart Whyte, along with the naming of an initial squad of 46 to begin regular Tuesday-Thursday training next week with coaches Murdoch Paewai and Mutu Ngarimu.

White says it's a big coup to have former midfield back Paewai and former flanker and No 8 Ngarimu at the helm, each a veteran of more than 140 first-class matches for teams including the Hawke's Bay Magpies, 1997-1998 Hawke's Bay-Manawatu entity the Central Vikings, the Māori All Blacks and the New Zealand Divisional XV.

Accordingly, Paewai, who fit only a small number of Hawke's Bay Māori team matches into the busy schedule of his playing days, will coach the back, with Ngaimu handling the forwards. The pair will be assisted by Andrew Taurerewa and team manager and former coach Tom Blake.

Paewai recalled playing in two tournaments for Hawke's Bay Maori, at Ruatoria and Turangi, but while having coached Havelock North, it will be his first stint at the helm with the representative side.

When Whyte approached him, he "didn't take too long to say yes", and Paewai told Hawke's Bay Today: "It's a good opportunity to get more Māori players involved at the end of the season and give them a taste at the next level after club rugby."

Farndon Park in Clive will be the base for training and home games, as the squad prepares games which include a double-header against Hawke's Bay Samoans and culminates with two matches in Division 1 of Wellington Māori Rugby's Te Ūpoko o Te Ika Maori Invitational Tournament on September 9-10.

Invited to fill a void left by the absence of the Auckland Māori representatives, Te Matau ā Māui will play Canterbury Waitaha in their first tournament match, and either the host side or Taranaki the next day.

The programme has come together in less than three months since Tamatea Rugby and Sports President Whyte contacted each Hawke's Bay club in April, leading to a support network of 30 names and an annual meeting, at which he was installed as chairman on May 9.

He said staging the first two matches at Clive was an "exciting" step which would help get "the people" behind Te Matau ā Māui rugby, which has not fielded a senior men's (Tane) team since regional tournament Te Tini a Maui was hosted at Taradale in October 2019. :

Te Matau ā Māui wanted to field wāhine and rangatahi sides this year, as it had done in the most-recent regional tournaments, but there had not been enough time in the rush of re-establishing the structure. It's hoped to field the teams next year.

Selections will avoid Hawke's Bay Rugby Union contracted players, with the union having first call of players for its B side (the Saracens) and Under 20 side, although White said it is hoped Te Matau ā Māui rugby will become part of the pathway to high honours.

The match schedule is: August 6, v Wairarapa, at Clive; August 13, v Hawke's Bay Samoan, at Clive; August 20, v Manawatu Maori (away); August 27, v Hawke's Bay Samoan, at Clive; September 9-10, Te Ūpoko o Te Ika Maori Invitational Tournament, Wellington.

The squad announced on Facebook page Hawke's Bay Maori Rugby – Te Matau ā Māui for the 6pm Tuesday-Thursday training sessions starting next week at Clive is: Anthony Wilson(Clive), Ash Robinson Bartlett(Tamatea), Bailey Johnson(Aotea), Baden Papuni(Havelock North), Brayden Cunningham(Taradale), Bronson Hokianga(Clive), Colin Hokianga(Bridge Pa), Debdan Keil(Bridge Pa), Donovan Mataira(Clive), Eli Rore(Napier Pirates), Eli Martin(Napier Tech OB), Ethan Webby(Napier Pirates), Eugene Sandiland(Hastings Rugby and Sports), Everard Reid(Bridge Pa), Grayson Ewart(Napier Pirates), Hakoro Wainohu(Bridge Pa), Hemi Hokianga(Bridge Pa), Ian Rore(Taradale), Jackson Waerea(Bridge Pa), Jacob Stephenson(Aotea), Jasper Wylie(Havelock North), Jayden Falcon(Clive), Jayden Rihia(Hastings R&S), Jayden Walker(Taradale), Josh Rautahi(Aotea), Kaihau Pasikala(Havelock North), Kalani Grant(Taradale), Kaleb Whakataka(Taradale), Karl Hewitt(Taradale), Keanu Hape-Moke(Aotea), Maka Harris(Tamatea), Oranga Harris(Tamatea), Piripi Panapa(Napier Pirates), Rani Rautahi(Aotea), Roger Paewai(MAC), Sam Jones(Aotea), Shae Tutaki(Bridge Pa), Stephen Te Patu(Maraenui), Taniera Miratana(Bridge Pa), Thomas Eden(Taradale), Tiki Greening(MAC), Tipene Maxwell(Napier Pirates), Tipene Meihana(Napier Pirates), Vinnie Wildermoth(Maraenui), Wiremu Erkell(Havelock North), Zendrick Te Ngahue(Maraenui).