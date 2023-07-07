Taradale Intermediate players defending a penalty corner on the first day of the Big Save Furniture Festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

The first week of the school holidays saw 13 school teams from across the North Island take part in Hawke’s Bay Hockey’s annual Big Save Furniture Festival.

Each term two holidays Hawke’s Bay Hockey, with the help of Big Save, puts on an inter-school hockey tournament for intermediate-grade students and for primary school seniors. This year the event runs from July 3-7.

Maggie Wilde of Napier Central (in yellow) goes in for a tackle against an Auckland hockey player in the Kiwi Sticks tournament. Photo / Paul Taylor

The intermediate Year 7 and 8 students competed in the Kwik Sticks tournament, which took place from Monday to Wednesday, and the primary school seniors Years 6 and 5 competed in the Kiwi Sticks on Thursday and Friday.

The Kwik Sticks had seven teams competing, with three of those being schools from out of town, coming from Auckland, Wellington and Poverty Bay.

Port Ahuriri defend against a CHB penalty corner during the Kiwi Sticks tournament. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Kiwi Sticks had six teams competing, with two of those schools coming from Auckland and Taupō. This year there was also a combined team in the young grade competition.

Maraekakaho and Poukawa didn’t have enough players to enter alone so they came together to enter a joint team.

Geckos forward Ellie Fu slips the ball past Taradale goalie Logan Lewis during the Kwik Sticks tournament. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of the event organisers and former New Zealand field hockey player Emily Gaddum said the tournament has been going great and the weather has been beautiful.

“Parents have been down every day watching their kids and there has been lots of activity on the turf which is good to see it in use,” Gaddum said.

A Taradale player tries to take the ball off the Geckos' Annabel Burton during the Kwik Sticks competition in the Big Save Furniture Festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

This year’s numbers aren’t as big as past events - the organisers said tournament participation has dropped - but they hope to attract a few more teams next year and Hawke’s Bay Hockey has a few good ideas towards getting a couple more local schools to join.

Gaddum added, “It’s quite cool to have out-of-town teams but it would also be cool to see more local schools put in teams as it’s right on their doorstep. However, we also get it’s hard with school holidays because of people going away and having [to get] someone to organise the team.

Maddie Heberley from Napier Central dribbling the ball past an Auckland player trying to make a tackle at the Kiwi Sticks Big Save Furniture Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We’re happy with numbers but we would love to see a few more in the next few years to build to competition back up.”

Hawke’s Bay Hockey would also like to give big thanks to Big Save Furniture for their sponsorship and all their support and also thank all the awesome kids, coaches, managers and umpires for their efforts today.

Results:

Kwik sticks (year 7&8)

1st - Somerville

2nd - Geckos - Wellington

3rd - Taradale Thunder

Kiwi Sticks (year 5&6)

1st - Sticking together - Somerville

2nd - TKKM Whakarewa - Taupo

3rd - MKK/Poukawa











