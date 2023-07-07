The first week of the school holidays saw 13 school teams from across the North Island take part in Hawke’s Bay Hockey’s annual Big Save Furniture Festival.
Each term two holidays Hawke’s Bay Hockey, with the help of Big Save, puts on an inter-school hockey tournament for intermediate-grade students and for primary school seniors. This year the event runs from July 3-7.
The intermediate Year 7 and 8 students competed in the Kwik Sticks tournament, which took place from Monday to Wednesday, and the primary school seniors Years 6 and 5 competed in the Kiwi Sticks on Thursday and Friday.
The Kwik Sticks had seven teams competing, with three of those being schools from out of town, coming from Auckland, Wellington and Poverty Bay.
The Kiwi Sticks had six teams competing, with two of those schools coming from Auckland and Taupō. This year there was also a combined team in the young grade competition.
Maraekakaho and Poukawa didn’t have enough players to enter alone so they came together to enter a joint team.
One of the event organisers and former New Zealand field hockey player Emily Gaddum said the tournament has been going great and the weather has been beautiful.
“Parents have been down every day watching their kids and there has been lots of activity on the turf which is good to see it in use,” Gaddum said.
This year’s numbers aren’t as big as past events - the organisers said tournament participation has dropped - but they hope to attract a few more teams next year and Hawke’s Bay Hockey has a few good ideas towards getting a couple more local schools to join.
Gaddum added, “It’s quite cool to have out-of-town teams but it would also be cool to see more local schools put in teams as it’s right on their doorstep. However, we also get it’s hard with school holidays because of people going away and having [to get] someone to organise the team.
“We’re happy with numbers but we would love to see a few more in the next few years to build to competition back up.”
Hawke’s Bay Hockey would also like to give big thanks to Big Save Furniture for their sponsorship and all their support and also thank all the awesome kids, coaches, managers and umpires for their efforts today.
Results:
Kwik sticks (year 7&8)
1st - Somerville
2nd - Geckos - Wellington
3rd - Taradale Thunder
Kiwi Sticks (year 5&6)
1st - Sticking together - Somerville
2nd - TKKM Whakarewa - Taupo
3rd - MKK/Poukawa