Big day for the Pirates in Hawke's Bay club rugby

Napier Pirate in better days, winning the Maddison Trophy in 2015. This weekend the goal is just the chance to play for the trophy again. Photo / File

It's a big day in Hawke's Bay club rugby on Saturday, the last games before the premier, senior and colts playoff start next week.

With only placings among the Premier grade Maddison Trophy top-four to be decided, the greatest pressure will possibly be on Napier Pirate, who exited the top grade after failing to win a game in the first round Nash Competition in April and May.

Winners of the trophy as recently as 2015, Pirate thus missed a place in the championship for the first time in at least two decades, and need a win over Taradale's Reserve side to secure a place in the Senior 1 top-four to have a chance of being promoted back to the Premier grade for the start of next season.

Fellow relegated side and former near-perennial top Premier club Havelock North have secured a top-four position in the grade and are a top hope for an early return to the top grade, but just three points separate the next four, including Dannevirke side Aotea, the only other club in the running that does not otherwise already have a Premier side.

Maddison Trophy leaders and defending champions Hastings Rugby and Sports play MAC at Elwood Park and Nash Cup winner Taradale take on Hastings side Tamatea in Taradale in key Premier games.

Super 8 schools sides Napier and Hastings boys' high schools and Central North Island Schools competitions sides Lindisfarne and St John's colleges all have home games on Saturday.