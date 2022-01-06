Big Covid vaccine booster demand in Hawke's Bay as cars line up hours before clinics open

Local resident Gavin Ropiha is keen for everyone who can to get vaccinated and help prevent the virus. Photo / James Pocock

Demand for the Covid vaccine booster is strong, with nearly 1500 people getting one in Hawke's Bay on the first day of its widespread availability.

Anyone aged 18 or over in New Zealand who had their second vaccination at least four months ago became eligible for their booster dose for the first time on Wednesday.

Chris Mckenna, senior responsible officer for Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid-19 Vaccination programme, said in a statement on Thursday that 1686 people were vaccinated on Wednesday and 1462 of those got a booster.

"Today [Thursday] cars were lining up at the DHB's Whitmore Park drive-in clinic since 7.30am, two hours before opening," McKenna said.

She thanked people for their patience as staff worked through the demand.

"It's incredibly busy out there and our vaccine providers both at mass clinics, pharmacies, hauora providers or via general practice are doing a wonderful job."

The queue for vaccination at Bay Plaza Pharmacy, where demand was high and some said the wait could last over an hour. Photo / James Pocock

She said about 60,000 Hawke's Bay people were due their booster over the January and February period.

Lengthy queues on foot have formed at the walk-in vaccination centres too as demand ramps up for the booster shot rollout.

Gavin Ropiha said he had been waiting in the line Bay Plaza Pharmacy in Hastings on Thursday for nearly 30 minutes for his booster shot, but he wasn't in a hurry to go anywhere.

"I just want to stay alive, that's all. If I can do it, everyone else can do it."

Colin and Shona Shanley had come together to Bay Plaza to both get their booster shot.

Colin said the pair had gone to the Hawke's Bay Racecourse first, but there had been a much bigger line there.

"Lots of people are being done, that's important. The more, the better," he said.

Colin and Shona Shanley were waiting in line together for their booster shot at the Bay Plaza Pharmacy. Photo / James Pocock

Ebony Innes had her first Covid vaccination done and said she had to wait an hour and a half to get it.

However, she said all the staff were doing their best for those waiting.

"There were very friendly staff, they are doing the best they can."

The 5 to 11 year age group become eligible for the vaccine from January 17.

More than 130,000 people in Hawke's Bay were vaccinated last year to reach the 90% of the eligible population milestone, although the DHB continues to aim for a 90% fully vaccinated eligible Māori population target.

Drive-in clinics for vaccination include:

Friday 7 January

•Whitmore Park, Napier, 9:30am to 6.30pm

Saturday 8 January

•Totara Health Flaxmere, 10am to 3pm

Sunday 9 January

•Whitmore Park, Napier, 9.30am to 3.30pm

•Totara Health Flaxmere, 10am to 3pm

•Splash Planet, Hastings, 9am to 3pm

Walk-in Pharmacies for vaccination include:

•Unichem Russell Street, Hastings

•Bay Plaza Pharmacy (Kmart Plaza)

Pharmacies that take bookings for vaccination include:

Napier

•Balmoral Pharmacy at Pak'nSave

•Marewa Pharmacy

Hastings District

•Flaxmere Pharmacy

•Gilmours Pharmacy, Havelock North

•Unichem Hastings at Pak'nSave