Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawke's Bay get together in Hastings

100 of the 140 mentors and young people in the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme attended the outing. Photo / Supplied

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawke's Bay mentors and mentees gathered at Super Strike Ten Pin Bowling for their bi-annual outing.

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches young people aged 6-11 with a mentor who provides one-on-one support for at least an hour a week.

It was started in Hawke's Bay in 2006 by local police and was run by police staff until restructuring resulted in the programme "going into limbo" for a couple of years before a new board was formed in September 2017 and the programme was relaunched.

They currently have 70 big brother big sister pairs.

Children are referred by social agencies, schools, health professionals, police and other community organisations.

Hawke's Bay manager Kath Boyd said the event was "phenomenal" and was their biggest outing yet with 100 mentors and mentees attending.

"Feedback so far from our mentors was that they had a really great time.

"It was great for the young people to meet new people and the mentors got to meet new people too, it's an opportunity for new friendships to be formed across all ages."

Tamati says after being matched with mentor Brendan, he gets along better with his family, does more things after school and in the weekend and gets angry less often.

Together they play tennis and Brendan feels it has made a difference to Tamati's outlook.

He recommends being a mentor as it is "amazing" to watch a young person develop.

Mentors are interviewed by Big Brothers Big Sisters, police vetted, referee checked, trained and offered ongoing professional development.

To become a mentor email hboffice@bbbs.nz.