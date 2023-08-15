Last week’s Matariki celebrations in Tamatea, Central Hawke’s Bay finished with a grand finale in Waipukurau on Friday night.
There was food and music, entertainment and moments of reflection, but the part most awaiting was the show’s fireworks finale just after 8pm, heard as far away as Waipawa and setting the sky - and Facebook - alight as people asked “what are those massive booms?”
Starting in frost and ending in fireworks, the week was enjoyed by many and captured from beginning to end by Central Hawke’s Bay’s Jackie Lowry, of Jackie Lowry Photography.