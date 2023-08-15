Fireworks light up the skies above Waipukurau as Matariki celebrations come to an end. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Last week’s Matariki celebrations in Tamatea, Central Hawke’s Bay finished with a grand finale in Waipukurau on Friday night.

The Matariki stage was a showcase for three hours of local talent and entertainment. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

There was food and music, entertainment and moments of reflection, but the part most awaiting was the show’s fireworks finale just after 8pm, heard as far away as Waipawa and setting the sky - and Facebook - alight as people asked “what are those massive booms?”

Children from Terrace School entertained the crowd. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Starting in frost and ending in fireworks, the week was enjoyed by many and captured from beginning to end by Central Hawke’s Bay’s Jackie Lowry, of Jackie Lowry Photography.

Central Hawke's Bay College never fails to deliver - voices raised and crowd enthralled. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography