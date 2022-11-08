CHB Mayor Alex Walker with Young Employee of the Year Ari Henson of Epic Ministries Inc, Waipukurau Rotary president Richard Haldane and director of vocational and youth Jane Clouston.

Success was celebrated with beaming smiles as 20 Central Hawke's Bay achievers took the stage for a Mayoral Graduation Ceremony at Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre last week.



Graduates from a variety of fields were surrounded by family, employers and trade representatives as they received their qualifications from Mayor Alex Walker last Wednesday evening.



"I'd like to personally congratulate every single graduate who worked so hard to upskill, and who did so by continuing their education in Central Hawke's Bay," Mayor Walker said.



"This is also a celebration of employers who have dedicated time and effort to supporting our youth and helping to keep their skills within our communities. Opportunities such as these pave the way toward a thriving future for our district."



The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs collaborated with Waipukurau Rotary for the second year to present Rotary Young Employee of the Year, which has quickly become a highlight of the evening.



Rotary president Richard Haldane and Rotary director of vocational and youth Jane Clouston were both on hand to deliver the 2022 award to Ari Henson of Epic Ministries Inc, an organisation that mentors and inspires young leaders.



"We are all so proud of Central Hawke's Bay's young people, who are stepping into positions with local businesses and organisations that encourage growth, while bringing talent, enthusiasm and new ideas to the table," Jane said.

There were 13 hopefuls nominated for the prestigious title - with two others taking out a highly commended achievement: Ashleigh Renata from New Zealand Police and New World Waipukurau employee Rebecca Turfrey.



Inaugural Rotary Young Employee of the Year for 2021, Morgan Dysart said the award was a great way to boost the profile of local youth who were working hard behind the scenes.



"We have been very encouraged with the high standard of young employees this year, and how their personal stories, journeys and backgrounds have impacted and equipped them in a positive way," Morgan said.



"They all have the drive to continue making their mark and motivating others by example, as we work together to grow positive, thriving communities."



The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs is a nationwide initiative, encouraging youth into education, training, work and other positive activities. It hosts graduation ceremonies annually to recognise the achievements of trainees who achieve their qualifications.